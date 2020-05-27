Taiwan president pledges humanitarian relief for Hong Kongers

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday pledged to draw up a plan to give humanitarian relief to people involved in pro-democracy protests in Taiwan’s most concrete intervention since a renewal of unrest in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.
China’s proposed new security legislation for the former British colony has prompted protests in Hong Kong and condemnation from Western governments over perceived threats to freedoms.
Hong Kong‘s demonstrators have won widespread sympathy in democratic Taiwan, which China considers as its territory to be taken by force, if necessary. Taiwan said it’s already an independent country and has shown no interest in being ruled by China.
“We will propose an action plan of humanitarian relief for friends from Hong Kong,” Tsai told reporters in Taipei. “We will continue to support Hong Kong people’s determination to strive for democracy and freedom.”
She did not give full details or timing, but said Taiwan’s China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for Taiwan’s ties with China, will lead the initiative, while a government task force will coordinate the budget needed and resources, including accommodation and employment.
Earlier this week, Tsai said Taiwan may revoke the special status it extends to Hong Kong in a warning to Beijing.
Beijing has yet to respond to the comments from Tsai, whom the Chinese government suspects of pushing for Taiwan’s formal independence.
Addressing concerns that the revocation could make it harder for Hong Kongers to visit and invest in Taiwan, Tsai said her government will give “necessary help for them to stay, live and work in Taiwan”.
Taiwan has no law on refugees that could be applied to protesters seeking asylum, but its laws promise to help Hong Kongers whose safety and liberty are threatened for political reasons.
Tsai said the number of immigrants from Hong Kong had jumped in the last year and her government expects the trend to continue.
KATHMANDU: Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 90 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the Covid-19 case tally to 772 in the country. This is the highest single-day total recorded in Nepal, so far. The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Read More...
KATHMANDU: Esports in Nepal is still in its infancy but given the rise of the gaming community, it’s slowly but surely gaining traction. The Nepal Olympic Association has endorsed eSports as a sporting event with events like ComCon Nepal, Hackathons, ComCOsCOn and Nepal eSports Association (NESA) Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus infection, including three children, have been detected in Rautahat district, on Tuesday. The aforementioned cases were confirmed after the rounded in samples underwent RT-PCR at the Teku-based National Pubic Health Laboratory, according to the Dis Read More...
GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said on Tuesday its work in Yemen was near a “potential breaking point” as coronavirus spreads in the war-damaged country, with rising numbers of families resorting to begging, child labour and marrying of children. Around 80 percent of Yemen’s malnourished pop Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Nepal reported its highest single-day Covid-19 cases, 90, on Tuesday. READ ALSO: Health Ministry confirms 90 cases on Tuesday, Covid-19 cases jump to 772 https://youtu.be/V8926v9q6Ec Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...
Kathmandu, May 26 Read Also 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum west Chaurjahari victims’ families refuse autopsy till missing are found dead or alive Nepal Police personnel seen in PPEs in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they st Read More...