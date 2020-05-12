Thank you, dear Nurses!

THT Online

KATHMANDU: International Nurses Day is being marked across the globe, today.

According to the World Health Organization, historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics – providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital.

WHO stressed that without nurses and other health workers, the battle against outbreaks will not be won and the world will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage.

This day also marks the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, fought a long battle to study nursing because in 1851 nursing was not considered a respectable profession.

On International Nurses Day, today, many on social media have expressed their love and gratitude to those in white coats for working tirelessly amid coronavirus pandemic by using hashtags like #NursesDay2020 and #InternationalNursesDay.

Likewise, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) honour nurses with a very unique theme, annually. This year’s theme reads ‘Nursing the world to health’. ICN also encouraged Twitterati to pay tribute to nurses on the frontline who have tested positive and lost their lives fighting against the coronavirus.

We would like to thank nurses for their tireless efforts, for listening to their patients, for round-the-clock care, for always being on the frontline during emergencies, for their hardwork, for putting smiles on our faces, and for being kind and brave. Thank you, Nurses!!!

