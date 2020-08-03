There may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19, WHO warns

GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long.
More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080 have died, according to a Reuters tally, with some nations that thought they were over the worst experiencing a resurgence.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan exhorted all nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and testing.
“The message to people and governments is clear: ‘Do it all’,” Tedros told a virtual news briefing from the U.N. body’s headquarters in Geneva. He said face masks should become a symbol of solidarity round the world.
“A number of vaccines are now in phase three clinical trials and we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.”
Ryan said countries with high transmission rates, including Brazil and India, needed to brace for a big battle: “The way out is long and requires a sustained commitment.”
INVESTIGATION
The WHO officials said an advance investigation team was not yet back from China, where the virus originated.
A larger, WHO-led team of Chinese and international experts is planned next, to study the origins of the virus in the city of Wuhan, although the timing and composition of that is not yet clear.
Tedros urged mothers to continue breastfeeding even if they had COVID-19, as the benefits “substantially” outweighed the risks of infection.
The WHO head said that, while the coronavirus was the biggest global health emergency since the early 20th century, the international hunt for a vaccine was also historic.
“There are many vaccines under trial, a couple in the final stage of clinical trials – and there is hope. It does not mean that we will have the vaccine, but at least the speed with which we reached the level we reached now is unprecedented,” he said.
“There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work, or its protection could be for just a few months, not more. But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 391,270 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Sean Penn has tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George. The 59-year-old star has taken his romance with 28-year-old George to the next step, according to philanthropist Irena Medavoy who announced the special and exciting news. According to ANI Irena, the wife of Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two persons, who had submitted their swab samples to test for coronavirus infection through PCR method, have gone missing after testing positive for the disease on Sunday. They were receiving consultation at the Fever Clinic in Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City. Read More...
DHARAN: Keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus infection cases, Dharan Sub-metropolitan City has decided to carryout polymerese chain reaction (PCR) test in community level to control the spread of contagion in the area. According to Mayor Tilak Rai, in order to prevent the virus from s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, while his son actor Abhishek Bachchan continues to test COVID-19 positive and still remains in the hospital. Taking to his Twitter on August 2, Abhishek shared the news: "My fa Read More...
US astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. Behnken and Hurley, Read More...
Media criticism of verdicts erodes faith in the judiciary Kathmandu, August 2 Nepal Bar Association today issued a press release urging media outlets to maintain restraint about court verdicts. It also said a court should not pass an order or a verdict that creates controversy. “NBA’s ser Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 Plasma therapy was used for the first time in the country to successfully treat a 60-year-old coronavirus patient, in Kathmandu, earlier this week. The procedure was performed at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj. “The patient, a resident of Biratnagar, Read More...