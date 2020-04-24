Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON: Three more Nepalis have lost their lives to the novel corona virus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The deceased have been identified as Gopal Gurung (72), Bima Nachhiring Rai and 65-year-old Hansa Raj Lingden, informed Sharad Raj Aran, spokesperson at the Embassy of Nepal in London.

Gurung had migrated to London after the British government’s decision to allow the families of former British Gurkha soldiers to reside in Britain. He had been working full time of late to economically facilitate his son-in-law’s migration to Britain, said social worker Liladevi Gurung.

Similarly, Rai, daughter of former British Gurkha soldier, from Khotang district of Nepal had come to Britain only last year. She passed away at the George Elite Hospital in course of treatment after being hospitalised for coronavirus infection, informed Bhim Saru Magar, General Secretary of British Gurkha Veterans’ Association. She had kidney related ailments.

Meanwhile, Lingden, who had been living in Redding city with his family for 14 years, died of the infection on Wednesday. He passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital in course of treatment, said Bijaya Bikram Lingden, a relative of the deceased.

Although he had been hospitalised three weeks ago, the hospital confirmed he had coronavirus infection only three days ago. He had been taking medicine for hypertension.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook