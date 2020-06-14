Nepal | June 14, 2020

Tributes pour in for Sushant Singh Rajput, including from Indian PM Narendra Modi; people express shock

Published: June 14, 2020
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Celebrities from various fields are expressing shock over the untimely and unexpected demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Condolences and tributes are pouring in from all quarters as celebs and Rajput’s fans take some time to grasp the situation.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his shock over the young actor’s passing away.

Anushka Sharma, who was Singh’s co-star in PK, posted a heartfelt message for him. “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon.”

His co-star from the 2016 Super-Hit film Dhoni, Disha Patani has remembered Sushant Singh in her Instagram post.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Shilpa Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, producer director Anurag Kashyap, among others have expressed sadness on Rajput’s demise.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh too posted his tribute-message.

Read Also: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committs suicide

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging his Mumbai residence, on Sunday.

See some of the messages, here:

With inputs from Vishakha Nikam in Mumbai


