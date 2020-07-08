Trump administration informs United Nations of US withdrawal from WHO

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Trump administration that has been critical of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of coronavirus pandemic has formally withdrawn the United States from the UN health body, on Tuesday.

The United Nations confirmed that the US would leave WHO on July 6, 2021, following one-year’s notice as required by a 1948 joint resolution of Congress that obliges the US to pay financial support to the international agency.

After more than 70 years of membership to the 194-nation organization, US President Donald Trump has now officially withdrawn from WHO after repeatedly criticising it with regard to the pandemic, saying that the health body was “inclined” towards China.

However, WHO has denied such claims that says it promoted Chinese “disinformation” about the virus.

Meanwhile, former Vice President of the US and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden promised to rejoin WHO, on the first day, if elected as President.

“Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage,” he said.

Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage. https://t.co/8uazVIgPZB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2020

The United Nations Foundation said that Trump administration’s “move to formally withdraw from WHO — amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century — is shortsighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous”.

The U.S. Administration’s move to formally withdraw from @WHO is “short-sighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous.” Read the full statement from our President & CEO @e_cousens #WeNeedWHO ⬇️ https://t.co/9nDrfx1xuq — United Nations Foundation (@unfoundation) July 7, 2020

