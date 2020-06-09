Nepal | June 09, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > UK COVID-19 death toll nears 52,000, Reuters tally shows

UK COVID-19 death toll nears 52,000, Reuters tally shows

Published: June 09, 2020 4:50 pm On: World
REUTERS
Share Now:

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll neared 52,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that highlighted the country’s place as one of the worst hit in the world.

New data for England and Wales brought the toll to 51,766, the highest in Europe and putting the UK behind only the much larger United States in a pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people around the world.

Such a large death toll has prompted criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who opposition parties say was too slow to impose a lockdown or protect the elderly in nursing homes or to build a test and trace system.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to May 29, and up to May 31 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the Reuters tally includes suspected cases – which gives a more accurate picture because testing was scarce early in the crisis.

Johnson’s government has said it is making real progress in driving down the number of deaths that take place each day.

The UK death toll for confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 55 to 40,597 on Monday, the lowest rise since a lockdown was imposed in March.

Still, the death toll surpasses even some projections by the government’s own scientific advisers.

In March, Britain’s chief scientific adviser said keeping deaths below 20,000 would be a “good outcome”. In April, Reuters reported the government’s worst-case scenario was 50,000 deaths.

Epidemiologists say excess mortality – deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year – is the best way of gauging deaths from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

Although these figures take longer to compile, Britain is faring badly here too.

About 64,000 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year’s pandemic, according to the latest available data, an expert from the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Bharatpur Hospital

23 including three health workers contract coronavirus infection in Chitwan

CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday. Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today. According to chief of Bharatpur Read More...

Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Copa del Rey

Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

MADRID: Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just before the season was postponed on March 10, former Real great Jorge Read More...

Coronavirus , vaccines, vaccines trails

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences in human tests for coronavirus antibody drug

BEIJING: Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study in China to test a potential antibody treatment against the coronavirus in uninfected people, the company said in a filing on Sunday. The experimental drug, JS016, is also expected to begin human study in the United States in Read More...

Traffic is seen as number of vehicles increases in the street after government and private offices, banks and financial institutions have partially been opened during 77th day of nationwide lockdown imposed amid concerns over novel coronavirus outbreak in Kathmandu, on Monday, June 8, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

Resumption of public transport on cards

Kathmandu, June 8 With the government preparing to ease the lockdown, the Department of Transport Management has started drafting guidelines to allow public vehicles to start operation. The department has started consultation with stakeholders on allowing public transportation, which has been Read More...

Government response to Covid crisis abysmal: NC

The NC opposes the government’s decision to send quarantined people home after 14 days without testing them for COVID-19 Kathmandu, June 8 The main opposition Nepali Congress today issued a press release stating that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis was a total failure. Read More...

University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US COVID-19 deaths by August

University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days. On Friday, the widely cited Institute for Health Metrics and evaluation at the univ Read More...

FNCCI

Businesses await easing of lockdown measures

Kathmandu, June 8 The government’s failure to officially ease the lockdown has left large businesses undecided on whether or not to resume their operations. The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel has not be Read More...

Panel formed to probe Rukum inter-caste violence

Kathmandu, June 8 The House of Representatives today formed a nine-member Special Parliamentary Committee under the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Devendra Paudel to probe the alleged killings of Dalit youths in Rukum (West) village recently. Other members of the committee are Ekb Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times