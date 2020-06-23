UK COVID-19 death toll tops 54,000 including suspected cases: Reuters tally

LONDON: The United Kingdom’s suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.
The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 12, and up to June 14 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which updates the figures on a weekly basis, said on Tuesday the number of deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up to June 12 rose to 48,866.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due on Tuesday to announce cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen next month in a bid to revitalise the lockdown-hit economy.
But the large death toll means criticism over his handling of the pandemic – that Britain was too slow to impose a lockdown or protect the elderly in care home – is likely to persist.
Johnson has said the government has followed the best scientific advice and in April described its response to the pandemic as an “apparent success”.
Britain has the second-highest death toll in the world on a per capita basis, according to Reuters calculations based on deaths following confirmed coronavirus tests.
However, testing and methods of recording deaths differ between countries and British ministers say it will take some time before proper comparisons can be made.
The death toll issued daily by the government, which measures deaths where patients had tested positive for coronavirus, stood at 42,647 on Monday, up 15 on the day in the smallest increase since mid-March.
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,289,169 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terr Read More...
ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, and overwhelmed hospitals are turning away patients. But the government is pushing ahead with opening up the country, trying to salvage a near-collapsed economy where millions have already slid into poverty Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 535 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this Nepal's COVID-19 count has reached 9,561. Among the newly infected persons, 461 males and 74 females have contracted the respiratory disease. In total, 8,667 males and 89 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagno Read More...
Lalitpur, June 22 Kids enjoy playing in the paddy fields during plantation time in Chhampi, Lalitpur, as seen on Monday, June 22, 2020. Read More...