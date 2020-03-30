UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Nepal | March 30, 2020

March 30, 2020
LONDON: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of selfisolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.

Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in selfisolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.

After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of selfisolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in selfisolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.

Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

