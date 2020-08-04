UN chief warns world facing ‘generational catastrophe’ on education

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that the world faces a “generational catastrophe” because of school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that getting students safely back to the classroom must be “a top priority.”
Guterres said that as of mid-July schools were closed in some 160 countries, affecting more than 1 billion students, while at least 40 million children have missed out on pre-school.
This came on top of more than 250 million children already being out of school before the pandemic and only a quarter of secondary school students in developing countries leaving with basic skills, he said in a video statement.
“Now we face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities,” said Guterres as he launched a UN “Save our Future” campaign.
“Once local transmission of COVID-19 is under control, getting students back into schools and learning institutions as safely as possible must be a top priority,” he said. “Consultation with parents, carers, teachers and young people is fundamental.”
The U.N. recommendations for getting global education back on track come as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for schools to reopen in the face of opposition from some teachers and parents while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country.
The coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year, has infected 4.6 million people in the United States and killed more than 155,000 Americans since February, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month.
Globally the coronavirus has infected at least 18.1 million people and there have been more than 689,000 known deaths worldwide, according to the Reuters tally.
Pokhara, August 2 Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung today said that Gandaki Province Police Office had to play a significant role in enforcing peace and controlling crime. CM Gurung handed over keys of vehicles provided by the provincial government to Gandaki Province P Read More...
Nepalgunj, August 2 The number of snakebite patients has increased in Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital of late. Snakebite patients were admitted to the emergency and ICU wards after their numbers surged with the beginning of monsoon. As many as 10 to 15 snakebite patients reach the hospital f Read More...
Banke, August 2 Nepal has neared the target of doubling the number of Royal Bengal tigers by 2022. Bardiya National Park now has nearly 100 tigers — an increase from 87 recorded in the last tiger census. Nepal has continued efforts to increase the number of tigers with the formulation and Read More...
MADRID: Coronavirus outbreaks at mink farms in Spain and the Netherlands have scientists digging into how the animals got infected and if they can spread it to people. In the meantime, authorities have killed more than 1 million minks at breeding farms in both countries as a precaution. The vi Read More...
NEW YORK: Microsoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the US arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition. In a statement, Microsoft said Microso Read More...
WASHINGTON: The White House and Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president’s musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov. 3. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he Read More...
TOKYO: The Tokyo Paralympics may require specific COVID-19 measures to help keep athletes safe as they move between venues, organisers said on Monday. The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been pushed back to next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Paralympics organise Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 Manakamana Cable Car, which has been closed for four months due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, has said it will pay its employees their full salaries for the lockdown period. While some big industries are saying they will not be able to pay the full Read More...