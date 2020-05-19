Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > UN expresses alarm at violence in Afghanistan as April civilian casualties jump

UN expresses alarm at violence in Afghanistan as April civilian casualties jump

Published: May 19, 2020 2:42 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

KABUL: The United Nations said Afghan civilian casualties jumped to 380 in April, expressing alarm about a “striking deterioration” in respect for international humanitarian law as the United States withdraws troops and attempts to usher in a peace deal.

The new figures come after a shocking attack last week on a Kabul maternity hospital that killed 24, including newborn babies.

Civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban in April rose by a quarter from the same month a year earlier to 208, while casualties attributed to Afghan security forces rose 38% to 172, according to provisional data from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

“I call for a halt to the fighting and for parties to respect humanitarian law that is there to protect civilians,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.

The United States has sent an envoy to Doha and Kabul to press the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to start stalled peace talks, which it hopes will begin in earnest after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah signed a power-sharing deal.

Violence increased even after a Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban pact on the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. The Taliban have rejected repeated calls for a ceasefire by the Afghan government.

After last Tuesday’s maternity ward attack, which the Taliban denies involvement in, the Afghan government switched its military from a defensive to an offensive stance.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement rejected the UN report, saying it is Kabul government “propaganda”.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Duo held with controlled drugs from Balkhu

Share Now:

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested two persons in possession of controlled pharmaceutical drugs in the Valley on May 18.

Experts urge government to bring provisional budget

Share Now:

The economists have urged the government to comply with the election code of conduct before bringing a full-fledged budget prior to the second phase of local elections on June 14.

Nepal as a nation has won in local polls: PM

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Nepal as a nation and its people have won the local level elections, and urged all to celebrate the victory.

Vote counting of 9 local units completed in Makwanpur

Share Now:

Vote counting of nine local units including one Municipality and eight Rural Municipalities has been completed in Makwanpur district.

Boat ride in Chitwan

Share Now:

Share Now: Tourists enjoying boat ride in Rapti river in Chitwan National Park, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Photo: RSS

Gold collectors held from TIA parking lot

Share Now:

Police arrested two persons who were collecting undeclared gold from passengers, from the parking lot of Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday.

NC wins mayor in Nagarjun and Gokarneshwor Municipalities

Share Now:

Nepal Congress’s Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Santosh Chalise have won the mayoral post of Nagarjun and Gokarneshwor Municipalities in Kathmandu respectively.

Global tender for petroleum exploration: Industry Minister

Share Now:

Industry Minister Nabindra Raj Joshi on Friday informed that a global tender would be called for petroleum exploration by June 29, 2017.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times