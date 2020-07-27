UN says nearly 3,500 Afghans killed or hurt in first half of 2020

KABUL: More than 1,280 Afghan civilians have been killed in the first six months of the year as fighting rages in Afghanistan despite a pact between the United States and Taliban militants, the United Nations said on Monday.
The violence, mainly between Afghan government forces and the Taliban, killed 1,282 and injured 2,176 for a tally of 3,458 civilian casualties, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report.
“The reality remains that Afghanistan continues to be one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians,” it said in the mid-year report.
Despite a drop of 13% in casualties from the corresponding period last year, UNAMA said the Taliban continued to cause the majority of civilian casualties, mainly through use of explosive devices, abductions and summary executions.
The Taliban were responsible for 43% of all civilian casualties and government forces caused 23%, chiefly from air strikes and indirect fire during operations, it added.
The UNAMA attributed the 13% drop to fewer operations by international forces, as well as fewer attacks by Islamic State militants.
In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha, laying out plans for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the militants.
However, fighting has spiked in recent weeks, prompted by differences over an exchange of prisoners between the Taliban and Afghan government, as Kabul proved reluctant to free hundreds of jailed militants.
The Doha deal provided for the government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for hundreds of Afghan troops, the main plank in starting peace negotiations between the two sides in the effort to end the 18-year-old war.
While the Afghan government has released more than 4,000 Taliban prisoners, it has refused to release another 600, saying they were involved in murder, illicit drug trafficking and major attacks.
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
KATHMANDU: American filmmaker Zack Snyder's version of 2018 superhero movie Justice League will completely be his own work, the filmmaker has said. The original version of the movie, dubbed Snyder-cut by the DC Comics fans and filmed by the filmmaker prior to his departure, will debut on HBO Ma Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the rock group Peter Green has died at age 73. Swan Turton law firm said in a statement that Green had died in his sleep on July 25. He was 73. One of original four members of the band founded in 1967, Green was also inducted into the Rock and Read More...
KATHMANDU: British rapper Wiley is facing a police investigation after posting a string of anti-Semitic comments asserting that Jews systematically exploited Black artistes in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade. The series of tweets that appear Read More...
BARA: As many as twenty-nine persons including seven Nepal Army personnel placed in various quarantine centres in Bara district have tested positive for coronavirus infection, on Sunday. Migrant workers quarantined in Kotwal Rural Municipality upon returning from India tested positive for the vir Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court today granted leave to the Office of the Attorney General to file a review petition against its division bench’s verdict that commuted the life sentence of murder convict former deputy inspector general of Armed Police Force Ranjan Koirala. Koirala, who was sentenc Read More...
DAMUAULI: With the reconstruction of the road that caved-in at Nalaha along Dumre-Damauli section of Prithvi Highway due to floods, one-way vehicular movement has resumed after a week, on Sunday. According to the District Traffic Police Office In-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Read More...