KATHMANDU: The Uttar Pradesh state police have initiated action against people involved in the harrassment of a man by tonsuring him and forcing him to chant anti-Nepal slogans.
The UP Police said on a social media that directive for stern action has been issued against the culprits involved in the act.
SP of Varanasi Police Vikas Chandra Tripathi provided further details of action on Twitter that four people have been apprehended for abusing a person on video.
“Police have taken action against four accused responsible for shaving the head of a said while chanting offensive slogans in the viral Facebook post case,” Tripathi said.
On Friday, a video of a man surrounded by alleged members of the little known Vishwa Hindu Sena, who were shaving his head while making him chant slogans against the Prime Minister of Nepal, went viral.
The group also wrote ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on his scalp while pressurising him to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai (Hail Mother India).
The man, under the pressure of the fringe group, is heard asking the PM in Nepali to not make things difficult for Nepalis in India.
The act was executed in protest of PM KP Sharma Oli’s comments on the origins of Ram and the ‘real’ location of Ayodhya.
Likewise, a Hindu religious group from Indore has threatened to expel all Nepalis if PM Oli does not take back his statement on Ram and apologise. Many religious organisations have been staging demonstrations in the wake of Nepali PM’s controversial comment.
It has been learnt that Nepal’s ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya took up the matter to the Uttar Pradesh government, following which action by the enforcement agencies were expedited.
