US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

KINGSVILLE: The US Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.
“MAKING HISTORY!” the US Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.”
The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.”
According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.
Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.
Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
In his push to get schools and colleges to reopen this fall, President Donald Trump is again taking aim at their finances, this time threatening their tax-exempt status. Trump said on Twitter on Friday he was ordering the Treasury Department to re-examine the tax-exempt status of schools that he Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The government today repatriated 1,611 stranded people from different countries through nine different chartered flights. As per the statistics provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal office at the Tribhuvan International Airport, these people were evacuated via fl Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The Ministry of Youth and Sports today formed a three-member panel to recommend the candidates for the post of the National Sports Council Member Secretary. The post is vacant since July 3 after the National Sports Development Act 2020 came into effect which annulled all the Read More...
GAUHATI: India's security forces killed six separatist Naga militants in an exchange of gunfire in a northeastern state bordering Myanmar, police said. The fighting took place early Saturday as India's paramilitary soldiers and police officers raided a militant hideout in a thick forest in Arunac Read More...