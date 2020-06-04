Veteran filmaker Basu Chatterjee no more

KATHMANDU: Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed films such as Baton Baton Mein, Rajnigandha and Chitchor, has passed away.
Chatterjee, fondly known as Basuda, breathed his last following age-related ailments in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 90.
According to Press Trust of India, the news of his passing away was confirmed by film guild IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Director’s Association) on Thursday.
Chatterjee’s last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm.
Basu Chatterjee had also directed a few episodes for popular tele-series like Byomkesh Bakshi, and Rajani. His name was usually taken in parallel with Hrishikesh Mukherjee ‘Hrishida’ for their shared art sensibilities. The duo’s films were popular with people across all ages.
See his filmography, here.
