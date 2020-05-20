VIDEO: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall in Indian east coast

Share Now:











Kathmandu, May 20

The third session of the Legislature Parliament will have the government’s policy and programme and the new fiscal budget as major agendas.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has summoned the third session of the Legislative Parliament on Monday.

Secretary of Parliament Secretariat Som Bahadur Thapa told THT that if everything goes according to plan, the president will read out the government’s policy and programmes in the Parliament on May 26. Thapa said Parliament Secretariat officials had been working on the process for the president’s address on May 26.

The government will have to present a new budget on May 29 as per the constitutional provision.

“Another agenda of the new session will be constitution amendment, but discussion on the bill will depend on understanding between political parties,” Thapa said. He also said almost a dozen bills, including the local administration bill, health insurance bill, anti- Read More…