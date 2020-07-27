Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after virus outbreak

HANOI: Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central tourism hot spot of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday.
The Southeast Asian country is back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in or around Danang.
The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.
Vietnam has imposed strict quarantine measures and carried out an aggressive and widespread testing programme during the pandemic, keeping its total tally of reported infections to just 420, with no deaths.
Vietnam is still closed to foreign tourism, but there had been a surge in domestic travellers looking to take advantage of discounted flights and holiday packages to local hotels and resorts.
Those returning from Danang to other parts of the country would be required to quarantine at home for 14 days, the health ministry said.
Following the discovery of the new cases, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered police to step up a crackdown on illegal immigration to the country.
State media on Sunday said police in Danang had arrested a 42-year-old Chinese man it said was the head of a criminal group which helps people illegally enter Vietnam from China.
Authorities have not officially linked the new cases in Danang to illegal immigration.
The government said in a separate statement on Monday that authorities in Ha Giang province, which borders China, had caught more than 1,500 people illegally crossing into the province since May.
Most of those caught were Vietnamese citizens, the statement said, and were quarantined.
Australia records 10 deaths in past day, all in Victoria Victoria records 459 cases, up from 357 on Saturday Court rules against planned protest in Sydney next week MELBOURNE: Australia reached a grim milestone on Sunday, recording its highest ever daily tally of deaths from the novel Read More...
POKHARA: Out of two persons who went missing after being buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1on Saturday night, the body of one has been found near Nirayaghat of Banpa-1 Ramrekha, on Sunday morning. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next month for a Hindu temple on a disputed site in northern India where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992, according to the trust overseeing the temple construction. The ceremony i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 342,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Monsoon is becoming active again, which is likely to cause another wave of heavy rains, from tomorrow. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon trough is coming closer to Nepal's southern plains from Monday night, further triggering the monsoon effect. Nepal wi Read More...
MANCHESTER: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said on Saturday he had been stressing about his lack of test runs and feeling the pressure of mounting speculation about his place in the team. Buttler has a reputation as a swashbuckling batsman in the limited over games but had averaged only 18 Read More...