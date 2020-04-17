What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is pressing to restart the US economy, which has been ravaged by the pandemic in a short few weeks.

He has given US governors a road map for recovering from the acute economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity. “We’re starting our life again,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, China acknowledged that the coronavirus death toll for epicenter of Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported — a major revision that highlights just how seriously current numbers on infections and deaths around the globe may be understating the true toll of the pandemic.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

TRACKING THE VIRUS: Drill down and zoom in at the individual county level, and you can access numbers that will show you the situation where you are, and where loved ones or people you’re worried about live.

ONE NUMBER:

6.8: China’s economy shrank by 6.8% from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak, official data showed Friday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

BICYCLE DELIVERY: There are no fans cheering him along, but Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli has achieved a moral victory by using his bike to help deliver medicine to elderly residents and others in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAIL SAFETY: Is it safe to open your mail during the pandemic?

