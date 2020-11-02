WHO chief says he is identified as contact of COVID-19 positive person

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that he had been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but added that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms.
“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros said in a tweet.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,824 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 173,567. In the last 24 hours, 1,622 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 69-year-old male, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 3:07 pm on Saturday. The deceased, a resident of Dharan-9 in Sunsari district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on Saturday itsel Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,622 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours 1,362 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 164 and 96 cases respectively. The number o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,622 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday Till date, 1,456,366 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 23 more fatalities, the second highest single day deaths so far, from across various parts of the country. The newly added fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 960. 2824 fresh infections as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus cases' Read More...
KATHMANDU: The organising committee of the Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon has decided to honor the Late British Ambassador to Nepal, Richard Morris by announcing the Richard Morris Honor Prize in his memory on May 29 from 2021 marathon event in the Everest region. As per the organisers, the Prize Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Government today directed government hospitals to conduct treatment of Covid-19 patients without asking for advance deposit. The Health Ministry in its media briefing on Sunday said that explanation has been sought from hospitals that had asked for deposit ahead of admitting covi Read More...
BERLIN: RB Leipzig lost 1-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday when their on-loan player Hannes Wolf scored against them as they slipped off top spot in the Bundesliga. It was their first league defeat of the season and snapped Leipzig's nine-game unbeaten run away from home. The result Read More...