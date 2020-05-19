Nepal | May 19, 2020

WHO expects to have “more clarity” on Trump letter later in day

Published: May 19, 2020
Reuters
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the agency had no immediate comment on a letter from US President Donald Trump, but expected to have “more clarity” and a reaction later in the day.

Trump, in a letter posted on Twitter, threatened on Monday to permanently halt funding for the WHO if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country’s membership of the UN agency.

“I saw the letter, for now I don’t have any reaction. We are very busy trying to finalise our agenda for the World Health Assembly,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, reffering to its ongoing virtual assembly.

“I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and a reaction to this letter,” she said.

