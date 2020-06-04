WHO to resume hydroxychloroquine trials for COVID-19 treatment earlier suspended citing safety concerns

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to recommence the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an anti-malaria drug, which had been halted citing safety concerns, for the treatment of coronavirus infection.

“Based on available data, the COVID-19 Solidarity Trial Data Safety and Monitoring Committee recommended there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group endorsed the continuation of all arms of the Trial, including the use of hydroxychloroquine,” stated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday.

Based on available data, the #COVID19 Solidarity Trial Data Safety & Monitoring Committee recommended there are no reasons to modify the trial protocol. The Executive Group endorsed the continuation of all arms of the Trial, including the use of hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/r88DVEvZ3j pic.twitter.com/cYITShxcE7 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 3, 2020

Director-General Ghebreyesus added that the Committee will continue to closely monitor the safety of all therapeutics being tested in the Solidarity Trial.

The trials had been stopped after a study published in The Lancet, a medical journal, said hydroxychloroquine was associated with higher mortality rates and higher rates of heart problems in COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the world.

Following this development, WHO Director-General had announced that clinical trials of the drug would be halted and a review would be carried out of the study and other related findings.

On May 26, Director-General Ghebreyesus had stated that the Executive Group of the #COVID19 Solidarity Trial had met to review a study on hydroxychloroquine and decided to temporarily pause this arm of the trial while data was being reviewed.

Watch the full video here:

Video Courtesy: World Health Organization/YouTube

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook