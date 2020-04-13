Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

REUTERS

LONDON: More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths

Territories

Global 1809,466 113,849

United States 555,138 22,020

Spain 166,831 16,972

Italy 156,363 19,899

Germany 127,854 3,022

France 95,403 14,393

United Kingdom 84,279 10,612

Mainland China 82,160 3,341

Iran 71,686 4,474

South Korea 10,512 214

Japan 8,111 149

Australia 6,313 59

India 8,447 273

Nepal 14 0

