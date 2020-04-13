Nepal | April 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

Published: April 13, 2020 6:45 pm On: World
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Countries and                                          Total Cases                                            Total Deaths
Territories
Global                                                       1809,466                                                 113,849

United States                                              555,138                                                   22,020

Spain                                                          166,831                                                   16,972

Italy                                                            156,363                                                   19,899

Germany                                                     127,854                                                    3,022

France                                                         95,403                                                      14,393

United Kingdom                                         84,279                                                      10,612

Mainland China                                           82,160                                                      3,341

Iran                                                             71,686                                                        4,474

South Korea                                                10,512                                                        214

Japan                                                           8,111                                                          149

Australia                                                      6,313                                                          59

India                                                            8,447                                                           273

Nepal                                                           14                                                                0

 

