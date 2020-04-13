Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.8 million, death toll crosses 113,000

LONDON: More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries, according to the number of reported cases, as of 0200 GMT on Monday.
Countries and Total Cases Total Deaths
Territories
Global 1809,466 113,849
United States 555,138 22,020
Spain 166,831 16,972
Italy 156,363 19,899
Germany 127,854 3,022
France 95,403 14,393
United Kingdom 84,279 10,612
Mainland China 82,160 3,341
Iran 71,686 4,474
South Korea 10,512 214
Japan 8,111 149
Australia 6,313 59
India 8,447 273
Nepal 14 0