Worldwide coronavirus cases at 7.11 million, death toll about 406,000

LONDON: More than 7.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 406,216​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the Top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 110,889 1,968,272 Brazil 37,991 701,081 Russia 5,971 476,658 United Kingdom 40,597 287,399 Spain 27,136 259,571 India 7,135 256,611 Italy 33,964 235,278 Peru 5,571 199,696 Iran 8,351 173,832 Pakistan 2,067 103,671 Mainland China 4,634 83,040 Banglandesh 930 68,504 Afghanistan 369 20,917 Japan 932 17,935 Nepal 15 4,085

