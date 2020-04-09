Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.35 million, death toll nears 80,000: WHO

THT Online

KATHMANDU: More than 1.35 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 79,385 have died, according to World Health Organization (WHO) tally.

Of the total 1,356,780 cases worldwide, the US has 363,321, the highest number of COVID-19 infections while Italy records the highest 17,129 deaths from the pandemic disease, the WHO data shows.

Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China, in December 2019.

There is a report of 330,916 recovered cases of COVID-19.

