Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.34 million, death toll over 505,000

At least 10,344,778 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 505,300 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 2,605,734 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 126,126 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of June 29, 2020, 1:50 AM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 1,368,195 coronavirus cases with 58,314 death. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the fourth-highest 566,840 coronavirus cases while 16,893 people have died.

Meanwhile, California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an “alarming” one-day surge in America’s second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— The state of South Australia cancelled its scheduled reopening to other parts of the nation, citing more infections in neighbouring Victoria.

— Thailand will allow pubs and bars to reopen on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers.

— Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to prepare restrictions similar to the hard lockdown that the nation imposed in March-May after a recent sharp rise in infections.

— A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat.

AMERICAS

— More than 2.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and 126,126 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0325 GMT on Tuesday.

— The National Hockey League said 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19, including 15 who reported to team facilities for “Phase 2 activities.”

— Nearly 300 cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children and adolescents associated with the novel coronavirus have been identified in the United States in two studies in The New England Journal of Medicine.

— Canada is over the worst of the outbreak, but a spike in cases in the United States and elsewhere shows Canadians must remain vigilant as the economy reopens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

— Brazil registered 692 more deaths and 24,052 new cases. The country still faces a “big challenge” to curb the coronavirus pandemic and should do more to integrate its efforts at different levels of government, a top World Health Organization official said. Mexico reported 3,805 new infections and 473 new deaths.

— Panama registered a record 1,099 new cases and while deaths climbed by 16.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Iran on Monday recorded 162 deaths, its highest number of fatalities within a 24-hour period.

— Bahrain said it would pay 50% of salaries for private company workers in sectors that were hard-hit by the pandemic.

— Nigeria will let people travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1, as authorities moved to relax some coronavirus restrictions.

— Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday said he had decided to lift a state of emergency over COVID-19 to support the struggling economy.

EUROPE

— Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plan to spend the British economy out of its crisis, with a speech on Tuesday promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment.

— A lockdown was imposed on Monday in the city of Leicester, which has higher COVID-19 infection rates than anywhere else in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— Gilead Sciences Inc priced its COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations.

— Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for human trials, making it India’s first domestic candidate to get the green light from the government’s drug regulator.

— A combination of antiviral drugs used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in a large-scale randomised trial, British scientists said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

— Asian shares rose after data showed China’s manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, a hopeful sign for a global economy still struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

— Argentina’s economic activity plunged 26.4% in April, the country’s official statistics agency said on Monday, the worst monthly fall on record.

