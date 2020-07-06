Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 11.45 million, death toll over 533,000

Reuters

At least 11,458,371 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 533,218 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 2,856,414 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 129,730 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of July 6, 2020, 12:52 PM. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 1,603,055 coronavirus cases with 64,867 death. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the third-highest 697,413 coronavirus cases while 19,693 people have died.

Meanwhile, rising coronavirus cases in 39 US states cast a shadow over the nation’s Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties would cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— India has over-taken Russia with the world’s third-highest number of novel coronavirus cases, at nearly 700,000, according to the latest data, as the outbreak shows no sign of slowing.

— Australian officials are closing the border between Australia’s two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak in the city of Melbourne.

EUROPE

— Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said.

— The northwestern Spanish region of Galicia imposed restrictions on about 70,000 people on Sunday following a COVID-19 outbreak, a day after Catalonia also introduced a local lockdown.

— People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

AMERICAS

— The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,841,906 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,228 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 271 to 129,576.

— Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging along Colombia’s Caribbean coast as the region becomes the epicentre of the pandemic in the Andean country, with doctors warning many deaths are going undetected.

— China has suspended imports from two Brazilian pork plants owned by meatpackers JBS SA and BRF SA, according to the Chinese customs authority, as it cracks down on meat shipments amid coronavirus concerns.

— Mexico reported 523 more coronavirus deaths, pushing its tally to 30,366, overtaking France to become the fifth-highest in the world.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, the government said.

— Saudi Arabia’s infections have passed 200,000 and neighbouring United Arab Emirates 50,000, with the number of new cases climbing after the Arab world’s two largest economies fully lifted curfews last month.

— Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— Britain is close to a 500 million pound supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, the Sunday Times reported.

— The World Health Organization said it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalised COVID-19 patients after they failed to reduce mortality.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

— Asian shares scaled four-month peaks as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging cases delayed re-openings across the US

— The French economy is pulling out of the slump induced by the outbreak at least as fast as expected a month ago, and maybe even a little faster, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

— Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd said it would halve its office space in three years as it rewrites the way employees work under a “new normal” amid the pandemic.

