Nepal | July 12, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.75 million, death toll at 563,942

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.75 million, death toll at 563,942

Published: July 12, 2020 6:17 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: More than 12.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 563,942​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases.

Countries Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 134,659 3,262,964
Brazil 71,469 1.839,850
India 22,123 820,916
Russia 11,205 720,547
Peru 11,682 322,710
United Kingdom 44,798 320,407
Chile 6,881 312,029
Mexico 34,730 295,268
Spain 28,403 271,762
Iran 12,635 255,117
Pakistan 5,123 246,351
Saudi Arabia 2,181 229,480
Bangladesh 2,305 181,129
Canada 8,773 107,347
Mainland China 4,634 83,587
Indonesia 3,535 74,018
UAE 331 54,453
Singapore 26 45,784
Afghanistan 975 34,351
Nepal 38 16,801

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels nepotism is just tip of the iceberg, it's prevalent everywhere

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels that nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films and it is just the tip of the iceberg. Abhay, who made Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol's Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram t Read More...

Five including four doctors arrested for illegal kidney transplantation in Chitwan

CHITWAN: Five persons have been arrested on the charge of facilitating illegal kidney transplantation in Chitwan. Four doctors from Chitwan College of Medical Sciences (Old Medical College) and an employee of District Administration Office have been taken into police custody. They were arreste Read More...

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

KATHMANDU: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The senior Bollywood actor confirmed this through a tweet, on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, he shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has shifted to the hospital. Bachchan further s Read More...

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

BRIGHTON: Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled fro Read More...

La Liga, Barcelona

Sloppy Barca grind out win over Valladolid to stay on Real's heels

VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Saturday, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, fir Read More...

NCP Standing Committee divided on one-on-one talks

Kathmandu, July 11 Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Asta Laxmi Shakya said Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should have used his address to the nation yesterday to calm down youths protesting in the street in his support. “I was expecting the PM to say that our party had won people’s Read More...

Security Printing Bill registered in National Assembly stipulates reliable service

KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Security Printing Bill registered by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the National Assembly on July 8 stipulates the provision of a security printing centre. As per the bill, the centre shall be an autonomous body. The functions, duties and p Read More...

Population management government priority, says Health Minister Dhakal

KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said the government has prioritised management of population for the country’s development. Delivering a message on the occasion of the 25th World Population Day today, Minister Dhakal claimed that Nepal had made progres Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times