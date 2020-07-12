Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.75 million, death toll at 563,942

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 12.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 563,942​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries by the number of reported cases.

Countries Total Deaths Total Cases United States 134,659 3,262,964 Brazil 71,469 1.839,850 India 22,123 820,916 Russia 11,205 720,547 Peru 11,682 322,710 United Kingdom 44,798 320,407 Chile 6,881 312,029 Mexico 34,730 295,268 Spain 28,403 271,762 Iran 12,635 255,117 Pakistan 5,123 246,351 Saudi Arabia 2,181 229,480 Bangladesh 2,305 181,129 Canada 8,773 107,347 Mainland China 4,634 83,587 Indonesia 3,535 74,018 UAE 331 54,453 Singapore 26 45,784 Afghanistan 975 34,351 Nepal 38 16,801

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook