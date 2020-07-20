Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.49 million, death toll over 604,000

At least 14,498,897 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 604,232 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 3,789,711 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 140,398 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of July 20, 2020, 09:15 AM. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 2,098,389 coronavirus cases with 79,488 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.
Likewise, India has the third-highest 1,077,618 coronavirus cases while 26,816 people have died.
Meanwhile, EU leaders were making progress on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned the discussions could still fall apart.
ASIA-PACIFIC
— A surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia’s second-biggest city could take weeks to subside despite a lockdown and orders to wear masks, Australia’s acting chief medical officer said on Monday as the country braces for a second wave of infections.
— China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 19, up from 16 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.
— Hong Kong tightened coronavirus restrictions, with non-essential civil servants told to work from home from this week, as the territory reported a record number of daily cases.
EUROPE
— People sunbathed and played in the sea along Barcelona’s beaches on Sunday, ignoring pleas from Catalan authorities for area residents to stay at home as coronavirus cases continued to rise in one of Spain’s worst-hit regions.
— European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day and acrimony mounted over the demands of rich but thrifty countries.
AMERICAS
— US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.
— Florida reported over 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the fifth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections, even as President Donald Trump pledged that “it’s going to be under control”.
— Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said coronavirus lockdown measures “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
— Israeli police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday as protests mounted against him over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
— Iranian health officials sought on Sunday to play down the president’s estimate that some 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus, saying it was based on tests that measure exposure to the illness and that cannot be relied on to show the current state of the disease.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
— EU leaders stood at an impasse after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on “mission impossible”.
— Indonesia’s central bank expects Southeast Asia’s biggest economy to see a U-shaped recovery from the impact of the pandemic, a senior official said on Monday, with a continuing rise in coronavirus cases set to impede a sharper rebound.
