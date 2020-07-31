Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.29 million, death toll nears 671,500

At least 17,294,138 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 671,480 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 4,510,077 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 152,383 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of July 31, 2020, 7:48 am. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 2,610,102 coronavirus cases with 91,263 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.
Likewise, India has the third-highest 1,583,792 coronavirus cases while 34,968 people have died.
The world economic outlook has dimmed again, with rising coronavirus infections and the risk of renewed lockdowns increasing the chances that any rebound will reverse course, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists globally.
EUROPE
* Britain reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in more than a month on Thursday, as ministers fretted about a second wave of cases in Europe and warned more quarantine restrictions were possible.
AMERICAS
* The epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States showed signs of shifting to the Midwest on Thursday while Sunbelt states were hopeful that new infections and deaths were starting to decline.
* The Trump administration anticipates launching a far-reaching promotions campaign by November to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, contingent on evidence that a successful vaccine will be available roughly by year end.
* The US economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a nascent recovery is under threat from a resurgence in new cases of coronavirus.
* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he was taking antibiotics for an infection that left him feeling weak, chuckling in an online video about “mold” in his lungs, having spent weeks in isolation after catching the novel coronavirus.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce later on Friday a postponement of the Sept. 6 election for seats in the Chinese-ruled city’s legislature amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
* Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended novel coronavirus restrictions in the capital, Manila, until mid-August and said the country would be given priority in supplies if China made a breakthrough with a vaccine.
* Japan does not need to reimpose a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, reiterating the government’s stance amid a surge in new infections across the country.
* Vietnam reported 45 new coronavirus infections in Danang, marking the country’s biggest single-day jump in cases, as the health ministry sent more health experts to the central city in a bid to combat the outbreak.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* The number of infections from the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 301,530, according to official Health Ministry figures announced on state TV on Thursday.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low, early figures showed, signalling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases.
* An antibody drug already being used against the coronavirus in Cuba decreased the risk of intensive care admission and death among nursing home residents with moderate COVID-19, according to a small study conducted in the island nation.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
* Asian shares wobbled in a choppy session as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment.
* Oil prices recovered further ground, after touching three-week lows in the previous session, responding to a record decline in US growth as the coronavirus ravaged the world’s biggest economy and oil consumer.
