Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.35 million, death toll at 693,958

Reuters

LONDON: More than 18.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 693,958​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 155,937 4,734,246 Brazil 94,665 2,750,318 Russia 14,207 856,264 South Africa 8,539 516,862 Mexico 48,012 443,813 Peru 19,811 433,813 Chile 9,707 361,489 United Kingdom 46,210 336,258 Colombia 11,017 327,850 Iran 17,405 312,035 Pakistan 5,999 280,461 Bangladesh 3,184 242,102 Indonesia 5,302 113,134 Mainland China 4,634 84,464 Oman 421 79,159 Kuwait 461 68,299 UAE 351 61,163 Netherlands 6,149 55,470 Singapore 27 53,052 Japan 1,030 40,924 Nepal 58 21,009

