Nepal | August 04, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.35 million, death toll at 693,958

Published: August 04, 2020 8:19 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 18.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 693,958​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 155,937 4,734,246
Brazil 94,665 2,750,318
Russia 14,207 856,264
South Africa 8,539 516,862
Mexico 48,012 443,813
Peru 19,811 433,813
Chile 9,707 361,489
United Kingdom 46,210 336,258
Colombia 11,017 327,850
Iran 17,405 312,035
Pakistan 5,999 280,461
Bangladesh 3,184 242,102
Indonesia 5,302 113,134
Mainland China 4,634 84,464
Oman 421 79,159
Kuwait 461 68,299
UAE 351 61,163
Netherlands 6,149 55,470
Singapore 27 53,052
Japan 1,030 40,924
Nepal 58 21,009

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 418 new cases, 358 recoveries recorded Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 398,907 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...

Lamjung district map

Woman missing after being swept away in a Tuin accident in Lamjung

LAMJUNG: A woman has been reported missing in Dordi Rural Municipality-6, Lamjung, after plunging into a river while using Tuin (wire bridge) to cross it. The missing woman has been identified as Phulmaya Gurung, 32, of Simi village in the municipality. According to Inspector Om Prakash Pun a Read More...

Former king Juan Carlos decides to leave Spain amid corruption allegations

Prosecutors looking into bribe allegations Pressure had been building on royals to take action Former king remains "at the disposal" of prosecutors The 82-year-old helped guide Spain back to democracy MADRID: Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a drama Read More...

Ruling party co-chairs stick to their guns

Oli to remain PM till general election, co-chair till General Convention: NCP leader Gokul Baskota Kathmandu, August 3 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli held talks today in an attempt to break the current impasse in the party, but failed to Read More...

Airlines seek permission to resume flights

Airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days Kathmandu, August 3 The government's decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals to the Ci Read More...

Dhading bans sand mining during monsoon

Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...

File photo of Melamchi Water Supply Project tunnel.

‘Technical error caused Melamchi tunnel accident’

Kathmandu, August 3 A committee formed to investigate Melamchi tunnel incident has concluded that one of the sluice gates on the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project had broken due to a technical error. A project engineer and a driver had died due to the flood resulting from the breakag Read More...

reproductive health, Minister of State for Health and Population, Padma Kumari Aryal

Work responsibly, Minister Aryal directs employees

Kathmandu, August 3 Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country. She said this at the annual Read More...

