Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.45 million, death toll over 720,500

At least 19,450,843 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 720,789 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 4,958,932 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 161,097 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of August 8, 2020, 1:27 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 2,962,442 coronavirus cases with 99,572 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the third-highest 2,088,611 coronavirus cases while 42,518 people have died.

More than 160,000 people have died from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, nearly a quarter of the global total, according to a Reuters tally on Friday, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen in coming weeks.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— Russia has offered to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge.

— India’s total number of cases has climbed above 2 million.

— Hong Kong will offer free voluntary testing for residents, as it races to contain a resurgence of the virus.

— Japan will buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine from early next year.

EUROPE

— The number of new infections in France rose by 2,288, a new post-lockdown high, the health ministry said.

— Norway urged its citizens to avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few cases.

— Switzerland signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the vaccine under development.

AMERICAS

— Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump’s negotiators turned them down as more talks ended without a deal.

— Mexico’s energy secretary, Rocio Nahle, said she was quarantining for two weeks because she had been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

— The US State Department urged citizens not to travel to Mexico, despite easing a global travel ban.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Uganda has recorded a 10% increase in the number of people in jail since March, a prison official told Reuters, with thousands jailed for alleged violations of coronavirus lockdown rules.

— Africa’s confirmed cases have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— An approved coronavirus vaccine could end up being effective only 50-60% of the time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said.

— Pfizer Inc signed a multiyear agreement to make COVID-19 treatment remdesivir for developer Gilead Sciences Inc .

— The United States will need to have independent experts review COVID-19 vaccine candidates before approval, the country’s top drug regulator said.

— Takeda Pharmaceutical will manufacture and sell up to 250 million doses of Novavax Inc’s vaccine candidate in Japan every year.

— India’s Serum Institute will get $150 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

— US employment growth slowed considerably in July, underscoring an urgent need for additional government aid.

— Extending Britain’s furlough scheme would leave some workers trapped in false hope that they could return to their jobs after the pandemic, finance minister said.

