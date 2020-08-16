Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.52 million, death toll at 765,038

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 21.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 765,038​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 169,570 5,380,934 Brazil 107,232 3,317,096 Russia 15,617 917,884 South Africa 11,677 583,653 Mexico 56,543 517,714 Peru 25,856 516,296 Colombia 14,492 445,111 Chile 10,395 383,859 Spain 28,617 360,667 United Kingdom 41,361 348,016 Iran 19,492 341,070 Saudi Arabia 3,369 297,315 Pakistan 6,168 288,717 Bangladesh 3,625 274,525 Mainland China 4,634 84,827 UAE 361 64,102 Japan 1,106 55,905 Singapore 27 55,661 Nigeria 973 48,445 Bahrain 170 46,430 Nepal 104 26,660

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook