Nepal | August 16, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.52 million, death toll at 765,038

Published: August 16, 2020 8:47 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 21.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 765,038​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 169,570 5,380,934
Brazil 107,232 3,317,096
Russia 15,617 917,884
South Africa 11,677 583,653
Mexico 56,543 517,714
Peru 25,856 516,296
Colombia 14,492 445,111
Chile 10,395 383,859
Spain 28,617 360,667
United Kingdom 41,361 348,016
Iran 19,492 341,070
Saudi Arabia 3,369 297,315
Pakistan 6,168 288,717
Bangladesh 3,625 274,525
Mainland China 4,634 84,827
UAE 361 64,102
Japan 1,106 55,905
Singapore 27 55,661
Nigeria 973 48,445
Bahrain 170 46,430
Nepal 104 26,660

