Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.52 million, death toll at 765,038

LONDON: More than 21.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 765,038 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|169,570
|5,380,934
|Brazil
|107,232
|3,317,096
|Russia
|15,617
|917,884
|South Africa
|11,677
|583,653
|Mexico
|56,543
|517,714
|Peru
|25,856
|516,296
|Colombia
|14,492
|445,111
|Chile
|10,395
|383,859
|Spain
|28,617
|360,667
|United Kingdom
|41,361
|348,016
|Iran
|19,492
|341,070
|Saudi Arabia
|3,369
|297,315
|Pakistan
|6,168
|288,717
|Bangladesh
|3,625
|274,525
|Mainland China
|4,634
|84,827
|UAE
|361
|64,102
|Japan
|1,106
|55,905
|Singapore
|27
|55,661
|Nigeria
|973
|48,445
|Bahrain
|170
|46,430
|Nepal
|104
|26,660
