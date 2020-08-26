Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.89 million, death toll over 818,000

At least 23,899,034 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 818,223 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 5,795,701 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 178,513 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of August 25, 2020, 7:54 am. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 3,669,995 coronavirus cases with 116,580 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.
Likewise, India has the third-highest 3,167,323 coronavirus cases while 58,390 people have died.
The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising concerns about people’s immunity.
ASIA-PACIFIC
— India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row, as total cases crossed 3.2 million.
— South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals.
EUROPE
— France reported 3,304 new infections on Tuesday, well below daily highs seen last week, though greater numbers of young adults are testing positive, many without showing symptoms.
— About 3,700 people in Sweden were told in error that they had the coronavirus due to a fault in a testing kit from China, the Public Health Agency said.
— The Irish government said there were clear breaches of COVID-19 public health guidelines during European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan’s recent trip to his native Ireland.
AMERICAS
— Young people are driving the spread of the coronavirus in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, noting that both deaths and caseloads have doubled in the region over the past six weeks.
— General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said they are close to completing production of ventilators ordered by the Trump administration and are ramping down or exiting the operations.
— Nursing homes in the United States will now be required to test staff for COVID-19 and offer testing to residents, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
— Gaza was in lockdown on Tuesday after the first cases of COVID-19 in the general population of the Palestinian enclave, whose restricted borders until now had helped spare it from an outbreak.
— Turkey’s new infections of COVID-19 jumped on Tuesday to their highest level since mid-June.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
— The University of Cambridge is aiming to start clinical trials of its possible coronavirus vaccine in the autumn after it received 1.9 million pounds ($2.5 million) in funding from the British government.
— Australian researchers hope to start human trials of a coronavirus antibody therapy in early 2021, while a large-scale trial of a vaccine could begin by the end of this year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
— Asian stocks eased from a two-year high, as a mixed bag of economic data had investors a touch more circumspect about the global recovery, while oil jumped after a hurricane disrupted output in the Gulf of Mexico.
— US bank profits were down 70% from a year earlier in the second quarter of 2020, a regulator reported.
— Moody’s downgraded Chile’s outlook to negative due to economic hits from the pandemic and social pressures, but the ratings agency maintained its A1 rating.
BAJURA: Dharma Sarki of Jhalgaun in Triveni Municipality of Bajura had been living in India for 20 years. Sarki who had been working and living in Karol Bagh, New Delhi along with his wife and a daughter arrived in Nepal about four months ago on April 16 following closures of businesses with the sur Read More...
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the latest player to withdraw from the US Open, organisers of the tennis Grand Slam confirmed on Monday. The 23-year-old, who won her only major in 2017 at Roland Garros but has slipped to No. 42 in the world rankings, last played on the WTA Tour in F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 855 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 33,533. Of the newly infected persons, 271 are females while 584 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,327 specimens th Read More...
A view of the deserted road during a week-long prohibitory order imposed in Kathmandu valley to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, near the arch bridges in Bijuli Bazaar, Kathmandu, as pictured on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as seven fatalities have been added to Nepal's Covid-19 death tally in the last 24 hours. After the addition of the latest deaths as reported by the Health Ministry, nationwide coronavirus death toll has now climbed to 164. On Monday, eight cases were logged which had taken Read More...
KATHMANDU: The evacuation flight to Kuwait as part of the rescue operations of Nepali stranded abroad, has been rescheduled. In a press release issued by the national-flag carrier, on Tuesday, it informed that the evacuation flight that had earlier been scheduled for August 26 will now operate on Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 232 cases of coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections detected on a single day in the three districts of the valley. Of the 232 cases, 199 cases were detected in Kathmandu alone - record daily high for the Read More...