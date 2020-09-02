Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 25.83 million, death toll over 856,500

Share Now:











At least 25,832,272 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 856,876 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, while in the United States moves were afoot to support school reopenings even as the proposed coronavirus relief legislation remained in a limbo.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 6,089,955 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 184,719 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 2, 2020, 12:51 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 3,950,931 coronavirus cases with 122,596 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the third-highest 3,769,523 coronavirus cases while 66,333 people have died.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— More than 40% of new cases in South Korea are being found in people over the age of 60, health authorities said.

— Japan is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

— Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as virus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery.

EUROPE

— Europe can live with COVID-19 without a vaccine by managing outbreaks with localised lockdowns, the WHO’s regional director said.

— Tens of millions of pupils around Europe returned to school on Tuesday, with hand cleansing stations, social distancing and staggered play time set to become the new normal.

— Russia’s case tally passed the 1 million mark.

— Poland is banning from Wednesday direct flights from 44 countries including Spain, Israel and Romania.

AMERICAS

— US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday that “serious differences” remain between Democrats and the White House over the coronavirus relief legislation.

— The US government will send an “overwhelming majority” of rapid COVID-19 tests to governors of states and territories to support school reopenings and other critical tasks.

— The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of US renters from being evicted.

— Brazil’s national tally of infections approached 4 million, while in Mexico, total cases surpassed 600,000.

— Confirmed deaths in Colombia topped 20,000 and cases surpassed 624,000.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Nearly two million children returned to school in Jordan on Tuesday after a five month-absence, although authorities were forced to suspend teaching in some areas due to a spike in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, some experts say.

— Antibody levels against the novel coronavirus rose and then held steady for up to four months in more than 90% of recovered COVID-19 patients in Iceland, according to a study published on Tuesday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

— Asian shares inched up on Wednesday following buoyant US manufacturing indicators and a rally in US tech shares, with investors also expecting more policy support from Washington.

— India is facing potential delays in the harvest of its massive sugarcane crop, threatening supply worldwide, as millions of migrant workers needed for the harvest may be scared to travel due to the novel coronavirus.

