At least 27,096,916 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 885,678 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 6,289,942 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 188,977 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 7, 2020, 9:07 am. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

India’s coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the number of new daily infections in the country’s virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low.

— South Korea on Sunday reported the smallest daily rise in infections in three weeks as tighter restrictions cap a second wave.

— About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country’s emergency use programme.

EUROPE

— The sharp rise in cases in Britain of 2,988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was “concerning”, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people.

— Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday.

AMERICAS

— Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 US states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer.

— Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— More than 200 U.N. staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and UN officials said.

— Schools in Iran reopened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure, despite concerns over increased spread of the coronavirus in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— A coronavirus vaccine that Sanofi is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline is likely to be priced at less than 10 euros ($11.80) per shot if it is approved for use, Sanofi’s chief in France said on Saturday.

— Mexico is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines and could have one ready by next spring, according to a researcher coordinating local efforts.

— Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said it would manufacture two different COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with the earliest doses due to reach the market early next year.

— Researchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies taken from horses injected with the SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to scientists.

