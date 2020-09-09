Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.65 million, death toll over 897,000

Reuters

At least 27,658,719 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 897,349 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 6,342,677 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 189,714 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 9, 2020, 1:10 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, India follows the US with a total of 4,370,128 coronavirus cases with 73,890 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 4,162,073 coronavirus cases while 127,464 people have died.

EUROPE

— Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said, the lowest rate since the pandemic began at a time when countries across Europe are seeing surges in infections.

— French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive.

— Ireland on Tuesday reported 307 new cases, the highest number of cases reported in one day since mid-May.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc’s decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial, its deputy chief medical officer said, as daily cases nudged higher in the country’s coronavirus hot spot.

— Malaysian authorities reminded the public to avoid physical contact as the number of new cases in the country climbed to a three-month high.

AMERICAS

— Brazil’s acting health minister, Eduardo Pazuello, said that a COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out for all Brazilians in January 2021.

— The US Senate later this week aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

— Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposed administering a Russian coronavirus vaccine to nearly 15,000 candidates in upcoming legislative elections.

— British Columbia ordered the closure of all nightclubs and Ontario delayed an easing of remaining restrictions, as Canada reported a spike in new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Israel began a week-long campaign of night curfews and school closures in dozens of towns and neighbourhoods with high coronavirus counts.

— Nigerian resident doctors began their second strike of the year over pay and working conditions amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— Nine leading US and European vaccine developers pledged to uphold the scientific standards their experimental immunisations will be held against in the global race to contain the pandemic.

— Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month.

— Siberia’s Vector virology institute completed early-stage human trials of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

AstraZeneca Plc said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of unexplained illness in a study participant.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

— South Africa’s economic output plunged in the second quarter, recording its largest contraction ever as a strict lockdown shut down most activity, data showed.

— Japan’s currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record annual pace in August as companies and households continued to pile up cash to guard against the coronavirus– driven income slump.

— China’s factory gate prices fell at their slowest annual pace in five months in August.

