Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 28.32 million, death toll over 910,000

At least 28,325,826 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 910,299 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

The coronavirus tally passed the 8 million mark in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, while India reported another record daily jump of 96,551 cases.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Top government infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday he disagreed with President Donald Trump’s assessment the United States has “rounded the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the statistics are disturbing.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 6,414,694 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 191,916 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 11, 2020, 9:57 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, India follows the US with a total of 4,562,414 coronavirus cases with 76,271death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 4,238,446 coronavirus cases while 129,522 people have died.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— India reported a record daily jump in coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day, logging 97,570 new infections on Saturday, data from the federal health ministry showed.

— Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to become prime minister next week, said on Saturday he will consider topping up payouts to households and companies to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

AMERICAS

— President Donald Trump’s administration has expelled about 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children intercepted at the US-Mexico border since March 20 under rules seeking to limit the coronavirus spread in the United States, according to court documents filed Friday by the Justice Department.

— Canada reported no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours for the first time since March 15, according to public health agency data released late on Friday.

EUROPE

— French Prime Minister Jean Castex said his government is not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but will instead implement a raft of less radical measures.

— The UK government brought in new limits on households meeting up in Birmingham, England’s second biggest city, and some surrounding areas, where infections have been increasing significantly.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— A first official visit to Israel by United Arab Emirates delegates may be postponed or conducted under restrictions as a lockdown looms.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— US hospitals have turned down about a third of their allocated supplies of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir since July as need for the costly antiviral wanes.

— US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

