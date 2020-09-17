Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 29.93 million, death toll over 938,000

Reuters

At least 29,933,875 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 938,002 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, with India firmly in focus as the latest epicentre after reporting yet another record jump in daily infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 6,648,759 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 196,871 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 17, 2020, 12:50 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, India follows the US with a total of 5,118,253 coronavirus cases with 83,198 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 4,419,083 coronavirus cases while 133,119 people have died.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that the coronavirus is driving discrimination towards vulnerable communities in Asia, including migrants and foreigners.

— As cases surge in India, hospitals are grappling with unreliable supplies of oxygen that they need to treat tens of thousands of critical patients.

— Australia’s Victoria state said the daily rise in infections eased further, as the state began relaxing most restrictions outside its largest city of Melbourne.

EUROPE

— One of France’s biggest trade unions said a large number of staff at private COVID testing facilities across the country will walk out on Thursday over work conditions that one employee said were like being in a war zone.

— Italy could have its first shots of British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine by the end of November, the managing director of IRBM told Reuters.

— Turkey began final Phase III trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said.

AMERICAS

— US President Donald Trump said at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day.

— Some US college students are doing the once-improbable: blowing the whistle on classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

— President Donald Trump urged fellow Republicans to go for “much higher numbers” in a coronavirus aid bill.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said it would open international borders selectively for travel and tourism from Oct. 1, bringing much-needed relief to a sector largely dependent on high-spending foreign tourists.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech plans to start a clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine with children and adolescents later this month, widening its test on a shot that’s already in the final stage of study with adults.

— Eli Lilly and Co said a single infusion of its experimental antibody treatment reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for clinical trial patients with moderate COVID-19.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

— New Zealand fell into its deepest economic slump on record in the second quarter, official data showed.

— The US Federal Reserve boosted its view of the American economy’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

— The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady and slightly upgraded its view on the economy, suggesting that no immediate expansion of stimulus was needed to combat the pandemic.

