Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.96 million, death toll over 958,000

At least 30,967,008 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 958,109 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
Coronavirus infections slowed in Australia and New Zealand, while Britain said it was at a “tipping point” on COVID-19 as European countries mulled tightening restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in cases.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 6,785,455 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 199,296 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of September 21, 2020, 10:07 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, India follows the US with a total of 5,487,580 coronavirus cases with 87,882 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.
Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 4,528,240 coronavirus cases while 136,532 people have died.
EUROPE
— Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don’t follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.
— The Czech government could declare a state of emergency if a recent spike in cases continues in the coming days, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.
— Protesters in some poorer areas of Madrid that are facing a lockdown to stem a soaring infection rate took to the streets on Sunday to call for better health provisions, complaining of discrimination by the authorities.
— Russia reported 6,148 new cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000.
— French health authorities reported 10,569 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record increase of 13,498.
ASIA-PACIFIC
— Schools in Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month after daily cases dropped to the lowest levels since mid-August.
— Australia’s coronavirus hotspot of Victoria reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in infections in three months, although state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were no plans yet to ease restrictions sooner than expected.
— New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle.
AMERICAS
— The United States set a one-day record with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests being performed, but the country needs 6 million to 10 million a day to bring outbreaks under control, according to various experts.
— Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to do so as soon as possible after missing Friday’s deadline.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
— Morocco signed a deal with Russia’s R-Pharm to buy a COVID-19 vaccine produced under a licence from Britain’s AstraZeneca, the health ministry said, as its total number of cases approached 100,000.
— Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, forcing residents to stay mostly at home amid a resurgence in new cases.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
— Moderna Inc said it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, while maintaining its goal of readying 500 million to 1 billion doses in 2021.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
— British manufacturers see no evidence of a ‘V’-shaped recovery from the pandemic underway and many are planning to slash investment, a business survey showed.
KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles Pvt Ltd (GO Ford), an authorised dealer for Ford vehicles in Nepal, has introduced Ford Festive Offer. This year, under Ford Festive Offer, keeping in mind customers’ convenience, they can choose one of the three offers available and also enjoy regular benefits like ca Read More...
Wales forward signs one-year loan contract at Spurs Bale says he hopes to win trophies at "special club" Real's Reguilon joins Tottenham on five-year deal LONDON: Gareth Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his former club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 244 Nepalis living in various 17 countries abroad have lost their lives to COVID-19, till date. Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)’s Health Committee’s coordinator, Sanjiv Sapkota shared that Nepalis in 42 countries across the world tested positive for the deadly inf Read More...
KATHMANDU: A Nepal Army personnel has died of COVID-19. The 34-year-old originally from Ramechhap district died on September 14, according to NA Public Relations and Information Directorate. The test for detection of coronavirus infection was conducted after his passing away on Septemb Read More...
CHITWAN: Chitwan Medical College (CMC) has initiated a service to conduct PCR test whose result would be provided within two hours, starting today. Each such test costs Rs 3,000. However, for the regular PCR test, it costs Rs 2,000, informed CMC’s communication coordinator Dr Kishor Adhika Read More...
NEW YORK: President Donald Trump said Saturday he's given his “blessing” to a proposed deal that would see the popular video-sharing app TikTok partner with Oracle and Walmart and form a US company. Trump has targeted Chinese-owned TikTok for national security and data privacy concerns in the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1, 325 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 64,122. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,478. There are 9,071 people in institutional isolation while 8, 407 people are in ho Read More...
MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday. The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United Stat Read More...