Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 37.74 million, death toll at 1,078,572

More than 37.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,078,572 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Johnson & Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the high-profile efforts to contain the pandemic.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 7,783,379 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 214,584 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of October 3. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
India follows the US with a total of 7,175,880 coronavirus cases with 109,856 death.
Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 5,094,979 coronavirus cases while 150,488 people have died.
ASIA-PACIFIC
— Australia’s most populous state said on Tuesday it will ease restrictions despite reporting the biggest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases in six weeks.
— China’s International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the country’s biggest air show, has been postponed because of the pandemic.
— South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days.
— India’s total coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August.
AMERICAS
— As President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, the top US infectious disease expert said the country faced a “whole lot of trouble” if it did not encourage universal wearing of face masks and avoid mass gatherings.
— Argentina surpassed 900,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday, with strong growth of infections in large populated centers in the interior of the country.
EUROPE
— The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said.
— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England.
— The Czech government ordered bars, restaurants and clubs closed from Wednesday and shifted schools to distance learning.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
— Iran registered a daily record 272 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, taking total fatalities to 28,816 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
— The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for COVID-19 has started manufacturing while the late-stage trial to determine whether it works is ongoing.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
— China’s imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions.
— A slow economic recovery from the pandemic threatens to delay a full rebound in world energy demand to 2025, the International Energy Agency said.
— Ireland’s government will offer in its budget for 2021 on Tuesday more support to those most impacted by some of Europe’s toughest COVID-19 restrictions.
— The last pints could be pulled in some pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new restrictions will wipe out their businesses.
LAMJUNG: Lamjung District Traffic Police Office (DTPO) has collected more than Rs 2.98 million in revenue in three months. The DTPO collected Rs 2,783,000 as fines charged to 1,407 vehicles violating traffic rules from mid-July to October 6, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ga Read More...
MANANG: Most of the hotels in Annapurna circuit trekking route have lost businesses and have shut operations since no international tourists have visited the region due to coronavirus pandemic. Untamed grasses now 'adorn' the courtyards of the hotels while the buildings and backyards have been le Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read More: 2283 infections emerge in Kathmandu Valley on Monday Till date, 1,191,514 tests thr Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 With thousands of new coronavirus cases being diagnosed daily, the government has decided to convert all government hospitals in the capital into COVID-19 hospitals. Speaking at a press meet conducted at the Ministry of Health and Population today, Jageshwor Gautam, spoke Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 The decision to prohibit COVID-19 patients from appearing in examination conducted by the Public Service commission has drawn criticism from various sectors. The PSC had recently issued the criteria for conducting the examination, saying that people infected with COVID-19 Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 Police have arrested seven persons for operating illegal betting through online medium on the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket tournament being held in three cities of United Arab Emirates. The arrested are four Indian nationals Kuldip Sharan, 51, and Sanjeev Sharan Read More...
BAJURA, OCTOBER 12 The coronavirus infection risk has increased as the local levels in Bajura have resumed operation of schools in the district. Some teachers have returned to their work places with the virus from the Tarai, among other places. Health workers in the district said coronavir Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 12 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Cochair Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and urged him to direct party lawmakers in Karnali Province to withdraw the no-trust motion that they filed yesterday against Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi. Shahi is clos Read More...