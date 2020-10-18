Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.72 million, death toll at 1,109,548

reuters

LONDON: More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,109,548​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 219,355 8,134,334 India 114,031 7,494,551 Brazil 153,675 5,224,362 Russia 24,002 1,384,235 Argentina 26,107 979,119 Colombia 28,803 952,371 Spain 33,775 936,560 Peru 33,702 865,549 Mexico 86,059 847,108 France 33,312 834,770 United Kingdom 43,579 735,868 Iran 30,123 526,490 Iraq 10,198 423,524 Bangladesh 5,623 387,295 Indonesia 12,431 357,762 Germany 9,716 355,410 Saudi Arabia 5,165 341,854 Pakistan 6,654 323,019 Canada 9,746 196,321 Nepal 132,246 739 Japan 1,684 93,500 Ethiopia 1,345 88,434 Hondurus 2,563 87,594

