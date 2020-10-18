Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.72 million, death toll at 1,109,548

LONDON: More than 39.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,109,548 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|219,355
|8,134,334
|India
|114,031
|7,494,551
|Brazil
|153,675
|5,224,362
|Russia
|24,002
|1,384,235
|Argentina
|26,107
|979,119
|Colombia
|28,803
|952,371
|Spain
|33,775
|936,560
|Peru
|33,702
|865,549
|Mexico
|86,059
|847,108
|France
|33,312
|834,770
|United Kingdom
|43,579
|735,868
|Iran
|30,123
|526,490
|Iraq
|10,198
|423,524
|Bangladesh
|5,623
|387,295
|Indonesia
|12,431
|357,762
|Germany
|9,716
|355,410
|Saudi Arabia
|5,165
|341,854
|Pakistan
|6,654
|323,019
|Canada
|9,746
|196,321
|Nepal
|132,246
|739
|Japan
|1,684
|93,500
|Ethiopia
|1,345
|88,434
|Hondurus
|2,563
|87,594
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling condemned Arsenal to their second defeat of the season as he fired his side to a 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Sterling slotted home in the 23rd minute after a Phil Foden shot was parried out by visiting ke Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines. Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 At a time when the country’s economy is facing the devastating impact of COVID-19, federal lawmakers received Dashain allowance equal to one month’s salary. Spokesperson for the Parliament Secretariat Rojnath Pandey said lawmakers received festival allowance as per th Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 17 A Raute girl reached Dhangadi in search of college to study law after she passed School Education Examination. Eighteen-year-old Debu Kumari Raut had passed SEE from Bhageshwor Secondary School of Dadeldhura this year. Raut said the laws made for conservation of Rau Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 Police have arrested Nabin Basnet,19, owner of a Facebook page called ‘Balatkari Sangathan’ (rapist association) and inciting heinous crime such as rape. Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, had arrested Basnet, a permanent resident of Jindrak Rura Read More...
Bruno Fernandes made amends for a missed penalty with a late strike as Manchester United thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday to collect their second Premier League win of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side got off to the worst possible start when the ball deflected off Luke Shaw fo Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17 This year’s monsoon, which withdrew from Sudurpaschim Province, Karnali Provonce and some parts of Province 5 in the western region of Nepal on October 1, has retreated from the remaining parts of the country. The Meteorological Forecasting Division said in a special we Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Police Cyber Crime Bureau in Bhotahiti, Kathmandu, has started receiving complaints through email, avoiding the need to visit the police office. Anyone can now file complaints on cybercrime by sending an email at cyberbureau@ nepalpolice.gov.np. The email requires a copy of a Read More...