Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 40.05 million, death toll at 1,113,118

LONDON: More than 40.05 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,113,118​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 219,628 8,179,612 India 114,610 7,550,273 Brazil 153,905 5,235,344 Russia 24,187 1,399,334 Argentina 26,267 989,680 Colombia 28,970 959,572 Spain 33,775 954,414 France 33,325 876,342 Peru 33,759 868,675 Mexico 86,167 851,227 United Kingdom 43,646 752,850 Iran 30,375 530,380 Iraq 10,254 426,634 Bangladesh 5,660 388,569 Indonesia 12,511 361,867 Germany 9,784 360,310 Saudi Arabia 5,185 342,202 Pakistan 6,659 323,452 Nepal 757 136,036 Panama 2,564 124,745 Egypt 6,109 105,297 Japan 1,688 93,931 Ethiopia 1,352 89,137

