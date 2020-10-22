Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.19 million, death toll at 1,130,036

reuters

LONDON: More than 41.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,130,036​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 221,073 8,305,833 India 116,616 7,706,946 Brazil 155,403 5,298,772 Russia 24,952 1,447,335 Argentina 27,519 1,037,325 Spain 34,366 1,005,295 Colombia 29,464 981,700 France 34,048 957,421 Peru 33,937 876,885 Mexico 87,415 867,559 United Kingdom 44,158 819,673 Iran 31,346 545,286 Bangladesh 5,723 393,131 Indonesia 12,959 377,541 Saudi Arabia 5,235 343,373 Pakistan 6,702 325,480 Canada 9,829 206,360 Morocco 3,079 182,580 Nepal 812 148,509 Egypt 6,155 105,883 Japan 1,700 95,346 Ethiopia 1,384 91,118

