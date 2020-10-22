Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 41.19 million, death toll at 1,130,036

LONDON: More than 41.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,130,036 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|221,073
|8,305,833
|India
|116,616
|7,706,946
|Brazil
|155,403
|5,298,772
|Russia
|24,952
|1,447,335
|Argentina
|27,519
|1,037,325
|Spain
|34,366
|1,005,295
|Colombia
|29,464
|981,700
|France
|34,048
|957,421
|Peru
|33,937
|876,885
|Mexico
|87,415
|867,559
|United Kingdom
|44,158
|819,673
|Iran
|31,346
|545,286
|Bangladesh
|5,723
|393,131
|Indonesia
|12,959
|377,541
|Saudi Arabia
|5,235
|343,373
|Pakistan
|6,702
|325,480
|Canada
|9,829
|206,360
|Morocco
|3,079
|182,580
|Nepal
|812
|148,509
|Egypt
|6,155
|105,883
|Japan
|1,700
|95,346
|Ethiopia
|1,384
|91,118
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The government’s decision not to provide free COV- ID-19 test and treatment to everybody has drawn flak from constitutional, legal and health experts. The government has decided to foot the COVID test and treatment cost of only the poor, helpless, single women, differen Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has appealed to all telecommunication subscribers of the country to be aware of the false and misleading information doing the rounds of late. Issuing a notice here today, the country’s telecommunications regulatory body stated tha Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 President Bidhya Devi Bhandari today inaugurated the historic Ranipokhari and the temple at the middle of the pond. The 2015 earthquakes had reduced the temple to rubble. President Bhandari was accompanied by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the function today. Both th Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 The National Examination Board, which has been authorised by the government to conduct examinations of Grade XII, has finally published the notice about conducting the examinations from November 24 to December 1. The NEB devising the new protocol to hold the examination h Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology, has completed rebuilding of the shikhara-style Radha Krishna temple located at the confluence of the holy Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers at Teku, Kathmandu. To mark the completion, Jeev Nyas Puja, a ritual to Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21 Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today said traffic lights had been brought back into operation in various thoroughfares of Kathmandu valley. According to MTPD, traffic lights have been brought into operation at Singha Durbar, Padmodaya, New Baneshwor, Putalisadak, Su Read More...
When the country is having to import rice worth billions of rupees annually, declining output due to droughts and other reasons is worrisome With precipitation far above average across the country, this monsoon was an extremely wet one. Or so we thought. But parts of the country were subjected to s Read More...
With the government washing its hands of its responsibility for controlling the coronavirus pandemic through free tests and treatment, people may hesitate to get themselves traced, tested and treated at their own expense. They will, in all probability, hide their infection, if they catch it The gov Read More...