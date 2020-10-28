Nepal | October 28, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 43.88 million, death toll at 1,165,443

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 43.88 million, death toll at 1,165,443

Published: October 28, 2020 7:20 pm On: World
reuters
Share Now:

BENGALURU: More than 43.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,165,443​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 226,804 ,812,255
India 120,010 7,990,322
Brazil 157,946 5,439,641
Russia 26,589 1,547,774
France 35,018 1,165,278
Argentina 29,730 1,116,609
Spain 35,031 1,098,320
Colombia 30,565 1,033,218
United Kingdom 45,415 948,022
Iran 33,299 581,824
Bangladesh 5,818 398,815
Indonesia 13,512 396,454
Pakistan 6,745 329,375
Canada 10,001 222,887
Morocco 3,373 199,745
Nepal 887 162,354
Bolivia 8,672 141,124
Kuwait 756 123,092
Egypt 6,211 106,707
Japan 1,745 98,959
Honduras 2,639 94,623

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

City thrash woeful Marseille to stay top in Champions League Group C

MARSEILLE: Manchester City were barely troubled as they claimed their second victory in Champions League Group C by beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday. Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling found the back of the net as Pep Guardiola's side s Read More...

La Liga, Barcelona, Lionel Messi

Barcelona president Bartomeu resigns after Messi row

BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the club on Tuesday ahead of a vote of no confidence that was due to be held next month after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down. The rest of the board of directors also resigned. "It's a thought- Read More...

Bayern edge past Lokomotiv 2-1 to stretch winning run

MOSCOW: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich volleyed in a 79th-minute winner on Tuesday as they battled past hosts Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games. Leon Goretzka headed them in front in the 13 Read More...

US early voting tops 70 million, continuing historic pace

WASHINGTON: More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project. The tally, which shows a record-breaking Read More...

Australia confirms playing India in all three formats

MELBOURNE: Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27 before the four-test series starts in Adelaide as a day-night match on Dec. 17, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. A tour worth about A$300 million ($ Read More...

Bagmati Province Governor Prasai tests positive for Covid-19

JHAPA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Prasai had reached his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based Province Governor's Office for Dashain celebrations. Governor Prasai said that he had mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating Read More...

India's coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million

MUMBA: India's tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after t Read More...

Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam coast, 26 fishermen missing

HANOI  At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, wa Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times