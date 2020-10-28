Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 43.88 million, death toll at 1,165,443

reuters

Share Now:











BENGALURU: More than 43.88 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,165,443​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 226,804 ,812,255 India 120,010 7,990,322 Brazil 157,946 5,439,641 Russia 26,589 1,547,774 France 35,018 1,165,278 Argentina 29,730 1,116,609 Spain 35,031 1,098,320 Colombia 30,565 1,033,218 United Kingdom 45,415 948,022 Iran 33,299 581,824 Bangladesh 5,818 398,815 Indonesia 13,512 396,454 Pakistan 6,745 329,375 Canada 10,001 222,887 Morocco 3,373 199,745 Nepal 887 162,354 Bolivia 8,672 141,124 Kuwait 756 123,092 Egypt 6,211 106,707 Japan 1,745 98,959 Honduras 2,639 94,623

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook