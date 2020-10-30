Nepal | October 30, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.94 million, death toll at 1,178,943

Published: October 30, 2020
reuters
BENGALURU: More than 44.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,178,943​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 228,885 8,984,432
India 121,090 8,088,851
Brazil 158,456 5,468,270
Russia 27,301 1,581,693
France 35,785 1,235,132
Argentina 30,443 1,143,800
Spain 35,466 1,136,503
Colombia 30,753 1,041,935
United Kingdom 46,005 995,788
South Africa 19,111 719,714
Italy 38,122 616,595
Indonesia 13,701 404,048
Bangladesh 5,861 403,079
Pakistan 6,775 331,108
Canada 10,074 228,542
Morocco 3,506 207,718
Nepal 920 168,235
Switzerland 1,985 145,044
Kuwait 767 124,666
Oman 1,208 114,434
Costa Rica 1,357 107,570
Egypt 6,234 107,030
Japan 1,761 100,516

