Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.94 million, death toll at 1,178,943

BENGALURU: More than 44.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,178,943​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 228,885 8,984,432 India 121,090 8,088,851 Brazil 158,456 5,468,270 Russia 27,301 1,581,693 France 35,785 1,235,132 Argentina 30,443 1,143,800 Spain 35,466 1,136,503 Colombia 30,753 1,041,935 United Kingdom 46,005 995,788 South Africa 19,111 719,714 Italy 38,122 616,595 Indonesia 13,701 404,048 Bangladesh 5,861 403,079 Pakistan 6,775 331,108 Canada 10,074 228,542 Morocco 3,506 207,718 Nepal 920 168,235 Switzerland 1,985 145,044 Kuwait 767 124,666 Oman 1,208 114,434 Costa Rica 1,357 107,570 Egypt 6,234 107,030 Japan 1,761 100,516

