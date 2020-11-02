Nepal | November 02, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.52 million, death toll at 1,200,115

LONDON: More than 46.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,200,115​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 231,091 9,239,427
India 122,607 8,229,313
Brazil 160,074 5,545,705
Russia 28,473 1,655,038
France 37,019 1,413,915
Spain 35,878 1,185,678
Argentina 31,140 1,173,533
Colombia 31,515 1,083,321
United Kingdom 46,555 1,011,660
Iran 35,298 620,491
Iraq 10,966 475,288
Bangladesh 5,941 409,252
Pakistan 6,835 335,093
Nepal 984 176,500
Egypt 6,264 107,555
Japan 1,789 102,780

 

