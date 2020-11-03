Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.79 million, death toll at 1,204,103

reuters

LONDON: More than 46.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,204,103​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 231,098 9,243,694 India 123,097 8,267,694 Brazil 160,074 5,545,705 Russia 28,473 1,655,038 France 37,435 1,466,433 Spain 35,878 1,185,678 Argentina 31,623 1,183,131 Colombia 31,670 1,093,256 United Kingdom 46,555 1,011,660 Iran 35,298 620,491 Iraq 10,966 475,288 Bangladesh 5,941 409,252 Pakistan 6,835 335,093 Nepal 984 176,500 Egypt 6,264 107,555 Japan 1,789 102,780

