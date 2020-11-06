Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.64 million, death toll at 1,232,347

reuters

LONDON: More than 48.64 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,232,347​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 235,031 9,650,284 India 124,985 8,411,724 Brazil 161,106 5,590,025 Russia 29,509 1,712,858 France 39,037 1,601,367 Spain 38,118 1,284,408 Argentina 32,766 1,217,028 Colombia 32,209 1,117,977 United Kingdom 48,120 1,103,182 Iran 36,985 654,936 Bangladesh 6,021 416,006 Pakistan 6,893 338,875 Nepal 1,070 188,883 UAE 508 138,599 Egypt 6,318 108,329 Japan 1,821 105,794

