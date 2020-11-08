Nepal | November 08, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.84 million, death toll at 1,250,107

Published: November 08, 2020 6:54 pm On: World
reuters
LONDON: More than 49.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and
1,250,107​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 237,289 9,911,310
India 126,121 8,507,754
Brazil 162,269 5,653,561
Russia 30,251 1,753,836
France 39,865 1,661,853
Spain 38,833 1,328,832
Argentina 33,348 1,236,851
United Kingdom 48,888 1,151,426
Mexico 94,808 961,938
Italy 41,063 902,490
Iran 37,832 673,250
Indonesia 14,540 433,836
Bangladesh 6,049 418,764
Philippines 7,485 393,961
Pakistan 6,968 343,189
Canada 10,490 260,055
Nepal 1,108 194,453
Ecuador 12,815 173,486
Egypt 6,355 108,962
Japan 1,830 108,269

