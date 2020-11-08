Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.84 million, death toll at 1,250,107

reuters

LONDON: More than 49.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

1,250,107​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 237,289 9,911,310 India 126,121 8,507,754 Brazil 162,269 5,653,561 Russia 30,251 1,753,836 France 39,865 1,661,853 Spain 38,833 1,328,832 Argentina 33,348 1,236,851 United Kingdom 48,888 1,151,426 Mexico 94,808 961,938 Italy 41,063 902,490 Iran 37,832 673,250 Indonesia 14,540 433,836 Bangladesh 6,049 418,764 Philippines 7,485 393,961 Pakistan 6,968 343,189 Canada 10,490 260,055 Nepal 1,108 194,453 Ecuador 12,815 173,486 Egypt 6,355 108,962 Japan 1,830 108,269

