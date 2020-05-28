Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.7 million, death toll tops 354,900

reuters

LONDON: More than 5.71 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 354,909 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0553 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 100,327 1,706,230 Brazil 25,598 411,821 Russia 3,968 370,680 United Kingdom 37,460 267,240 Spain 27,118 254,623 Italy 33,072 231,139 France 28,596 182,913 Germany 8,487 179,722 India 4,337 158,333 Iran 7,564 141,591 Mainland China 4,634 82,992 Saudi Arabia 425 78,541 Pakistan 1,225 59,151 Bangladesh 544 38,956 Singapore 23 32,343 UAE 253 31,969 Japan 882 17,409 Afghanistan 227 12,456 South Korea 269 11,265 Australia 103 7,139 Maldives 5 1,457 Sri Lanka 10 1,372 Nepal 5 1,042

