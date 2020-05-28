Nepal | May 28, 2020

The Himalayan Times

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.7 million, death toll tops 354,900

Published: May 28, 2020 5:52 pm
reuters
LONDON: More than 5.71 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 354,909 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0553 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 100,327 1,706,230
Brazil 25,598 411,821
Russia 3,968 370,680
United Kingdom 37,460 267,240
Spain 27,118 254,623
Italy 33,072 231,139
France 28,596 182,913
Germany 8,487 179,722
India 4,337 158,333
Iran 7,564 141,591
Mainland China 4,634 82,992
Saudi Arabia 425 78,541
Pakistan 1,225 59,151
Bangladesh 544 38,956
Singapore 23 32,343
UAE 253 31,969
Japan 882 17,409
Afghanistan 227 12,456
South Korea 269 11,265
Australia 103 7,139
Maldives 5 1,457
Sri Lanka 10 1,372
Nepal 5 1,042

