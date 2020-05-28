Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.7 million, death toll tops 354,900

LONDON: More than 5.71 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 354,909 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0553 GMT on Thursday.
|Country
|Total deaths
|Total cases
|United States
|100,327
|1,706,230
|Brazil
|25,598
|411,821
|Russia
|3,968
|370,680
|United Kingdom
|37,460
|267,240
|Spain
|27,118
|254,623
|Italy
|33,072
|231,139
|France
|28,596
|182,913
|Germany
|8,487
|179,722
|India
|4,337
|158,333
|Iran
|7,564
|141,591
|Mainland China
|4,634
|82,992
|Saudi Arabia
|425
|78,541
|Pakistan
|1,225
|59,151
|Bangladesh
|544
|38,956
|Singapore
|23
|32,343
|UAE
|253
|31,969
|Japan
|882
|17,409
|Afghanistan
|227
|12,456
|South Korea
|269
|11,265
|Australia
|103
|7,139
|Maldives
|5
|1,457
|Sri Lanka
|10
|1,372
|Nepal
|5
|1,042
Previous experience from Ebola epidemic in Liberia has already proven that discontinuing heath services unrelated to epidemic response resulted in more deaths than the epidemic itself. Most of the reproductive health services are time sensitive and further delay or denial in seeking services can inc Read More...
JAJARKOT: A husband-wife duo have lost their lives in Jajarkot district after being buried in a sand dune. The deceased have been identified as Ekka Bahadur Singh, 36, of Nalagad Municipality-7 and his wife Kumari Singh, 33, the police verified. The incident occurred during the construction of Read More...
"Infected children are sent away from their families to stay at quarantine centres on their own during the Covid-19 pandemic but how will they cope at a place that is not child-friendly?" a 15-year-old girl from Nepalgunj questioned Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Parbat Gurung, over Read More...
GAIGHAT: The local administration has eased movement in the settlement in Bhulke, Triyuga Municipality-3 of Udayapur district from today. The local administration, on a directive issued by Province 1 government, had sealed off the entire village the day after twelve people who had been staying in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 58,277 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 100,287 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicated a possibility of rain across the country for the next three days as the influence of pre-monsoon. According to the Division, eastern and central hilly regions will remain generally cloudy while the western region will remain partly Read More...